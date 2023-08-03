Senate hails ministerial nominee, Okotete on achievements





By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

The Senate has described the performance of a ministerial nominee from Delta State, Hon. Stella Okotete as the Executive Director (Business Development) of Nigerian Export and Import Bank (NEXIM), as laudable.

According to the Senate, her performance at the Banj helped tremendously in growing the non-oil exports and business fortunes of the Bank.

The commendation came after the Senator representing Delta Central, Senator Ede Dafinone, APC, Delta Central moved a motion that his colleagues should allow Okotete to take a bow and leave.

Hon. Okotete, former National Woman Leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and currently serving as ED Business Development at NEXIM Bank, was President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial nominee from Delta State.

In his remarks, Senator Dafinone said that he had had the opportunity of working with Okotete during his one-year stay as Non-Executive Director with NEXIM, adding that the nominee was the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper