SLOW JUSTICE: How infrastructure decay hampers judicial system





•Judges, magistrates sit under leaking roofs, rented halls, stuffy courtrooms

•Over 5,000 court facilities affected •Lawyers decry impact on cases, Govs react

By Henry Ojelu

On Wednesday July 12, 2023, the Chief Judge of Ekiti State, Justice Oyewole Adeyeye escaped death when a section of the state high court complex collapsed on him while in office. Although Justice Adeyeye who sustained minor injuries has since been discharged from the hospital, the incident is a sad reflection of the deplorable state of infrastructures in most court buildings in Nigeria and the pitiable state of facilities available to court officials and users in the country.

Nigeria currently boasts of some of the best judicial officers and laws in sub-Saharan Africa but the same cannot be said of court facilities across the country. For effective dispensation of justice, court facilities including courtrooms, offices, judges/magistrate chambers, toilets, libraries, electricity, etc, are…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper