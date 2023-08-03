Subsidy removal, pain Nigeria must undergo to emerge ‘victorious’ – Soludo





Governor Chukwuma Soludo of of Anambra state, has described the removal of fuel subsidy as a pain Nigeria must undergo before it will emerge “victorious.”

Soludo made this assertion during the commissioning of the Solution Innovation District in Awka, the state capital on Thurday.

The governor stressed the need for the country to embrace its greatest resource which he said is “human capital.”

Soludo noted that Nigeria must focus on the future while jettisoning the “old ordet, as he called for a thorough embrace of technology which, according to him, will provide more opportunities for youths in society.

According to a statement made available to our correspondent in Abuja on Thursday, Soludo made the disclosure during the commissioning of the Solution Innovation District in Awka, the state capital.

He said, “The world may be going east or west, but Nigeria must go through necessary disruptive changes. The removal of subsidy and the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper