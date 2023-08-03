



By Efosa Taiwo

Today marks 26 years since Nigeria Football team made history becoming the first African country to win a gold medal in Football at the Olympics

Team Nigeria known as ‘The Dream Team’ won Africa’s first gold medal in football after defeating Argentina in the final match.

Goals from Celestine Babayaro, Daniel Amokachi and Emmanuel Amunike were enough to secure a 3-2 victory in favour of the Jo Bonfrere-led side.

OTD in 1996. Our #Olympic Eagles showed power against #Argentina. We celebrate them 27 years later

The post Throwback: 27 years ago, Nigeria beat Argentina to win first Olympic gold medal in football [Watch] appeared first on Vanguard News.









