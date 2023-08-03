Trump to be charged today over 2020 polls





FORMER president Donald Trump is expected to appear in person Thursday for his arraignment in federal court in Washington on charges that he conspired to subvert the results of the 2020 presidential election, three people familiar with the situation said.

A grand jury has indicted Trump on four counts, including conspiracy to defraud the nation.

Describing the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol as an “unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy,” special counsel Jack Smith said the attack was “fueled by lies” from Trump.

Trump has denied all wrongdoing related to the 2020 election. His spokesman, Steven Cheung, accused the Justice Department of trying to interfere with the 2024 election by targeting the GOP front-runner.

In television interviews Wednesday, John Lauro, a lawyer for Trump, pushed back on Smith’s call for a “speedy trial” and suggested that the case be heard in West Virginia instead of Washington.

The latest charges…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper