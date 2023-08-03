



The special delegation of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), has met with the coup leaders in Niger Republic.

The delegation arrived in Niger Republic on Thursday.

The ECOWAS delegation, headed by former Nigerian Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (Rtd) include the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III and the President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Omar Alieu Touray.

The Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, President Bola Tinubu, dispatched the delegation with a mandate to expedite action to resolve the current political tussle in the country.

The action was in line with the resolution reached at the end of the extraordinary summit of the ECOWAS held last weekend in Abuja.

Video: ECOWAS delegation meets coup leaders in Niger





Source: Vanguard Newspaper