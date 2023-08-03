Want to speak better English? Try out these …





By Ruth Oji

Hello dear reader,

IT is almost a year of consistency on this column. So, let’s give up for us all! Well done, and kudos to you for always showing up. I thought, therefore, to share a few tips that can help us improve our speaking since for the past weeks we have concentrated largely on writing tips.

It doesn’t matter what language you are trying to learn, but since the case here is the English language, we will focus on what can help you. One major point is the need to relax when you are learning the language. Panicking or feeling excessively worried will not yield any positive results for you. You want your brain to communicate the right message and help you learn effectively. Very closely related to this is the thing of confidence.

Even though you may not have a high level of proficiency in the language, you need to sound confident because a lack of language does not equal a lack of intelligence. We are all proficient in our mother tongues, to a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper