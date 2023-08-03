We can’t bear the suffering any more – Anambra NLC tells Tinubu





By Vincent Ujumadu

Anambra State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) joined her counterpart across the country in a peaceful protest against policies of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

All the affiliated unions that constitute NLC in the state, including representatives of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), among others, participated in the protest which took off from the state office of the National Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE and terminated at the Ekwueme Square, Awka.

They carried placards with various inscriptions such as ‘End fuel price increase,’, ‘Fix our local refineries in Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna’, ‘No to Jumbo pay for politicians’, ‘Stop naira devaluation’ and ‘We cannot bear the suffering any more’.

The state chairman of the NLC, Comrade Humphrey Nwafor, said the protest was to bring to notice, the hardship Nigerians were…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper