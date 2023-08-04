Community Shield: Arsenal in better position than City – Guardiola





By Enitan Abdultawab

Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola has revealed Arsenal are better poised to win the Community Shield ahead of the crunch on Sunday.

The treble-winnning coach said this at the pre-match press conference on Friday.

Guardiola believed the Gunners, who finished second last season, started the pre-season earlier than City, thus are in a better shape.

As a result of City’s constant winning of trophies, the former Barcelona manager asserted that the Cityzens always kicked off the season in a difficult way.

“The situation that we are in, we finished (last season) two weeks later than Arsenal and we start (this season) two weeks later. So, we are not in the best way.”

“We struggle to restart every season but it’s fine, and hopefully our mentality can help us to be there and compete.”

In a bid to continue firing up as last season, Mikel Arteta has added some significant signings to his squad.

Big names such as Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper