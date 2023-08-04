FG invokes“no work, no pay” policy against striking doctors





The federal government has ordered the management of federal tertiary hospitals to commence the enforcement of the “no work, no pay” policy against the striking resident doctors.

In accordance with this policy, participating doctors will not receive their regular salaries during the strike.

The directive was contained in a circular seen by Vanguard’s correspondent, which was dated August 1, 2023, and titled “Re: Incessant Strike Action by the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors: Implementation of “No work, No pay” policy of the Federal Government.” was

In the letter, signed by by the Director of Hospital Services, Dr Andrew Noah, the government expressed disappointment that the doctors initiated the strike despite attempts at conciliatory meetings involving various stakeholders, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and the National Assembly, all of which proved unsuccessful in reaching an agreement.

It instructed the hospitals to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper