FG to implement ‘no work, no pay’ policy for striking resident doctors





Striking Resident doctors may not receive their salaries for a while as the Federal Government has issued a ‘no work, no pay’ policy following their on-going strike.

This is contained in a letter written by the Director of Hospital Services, Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH), Dr Andrew Noah, on behalf of the Permanent Secretary, Mr Olufunso Adebiyi, dated Aug. 1 to the Accountant General of the Federation.

A copy of the letter which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), is titled ‘Re: Incessant Strike Action by Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD): Implementation of ‘No Work, No Pay’ Policy of the Federal Government’. It has DHS/828/T1/410 as its serial number.

The body of the letter read: “NARD has in a letter Ref_. No. NARD/SG/2022-2023/050723/459; dated July 5, extended its expired ultimatum by another two weeks effective from Wednesday, July 5.

“Also at the expiration of the extended ultimatum on July 19, if all the demands…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper