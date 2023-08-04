Harsh economy: Makinde pleads as Oyo civil servants continue protest





•Akeredolu moves to cushion effects

By Dayo Johnson & Adeola Badru

CIVIL servants in Oyo State, yesterday, refused to call off their protest, despite directives from the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, and Trade Union Congress, TUC.

The gates to the state secretariat were locked by the labour unions in the state, in protest of non payment of salary deductions, palliatives for workers and upward review of pension allowances.

The civil servants, who hoped to resume work, yesterday, met locked gates, with the union leaders insisting that only Governor Seyi Makinde, and no other government official, should address their demands.

Governor Makinde, however, urged the protesting workers to be peaceful in the course of their agitation.

The governor, in a statement, by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Dotun Oyelade, said the prudent management of the state resources and the welfare of the workforce are reasons why many see the ongoing protest as…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper