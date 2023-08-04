Hike in fuel price pushed me into robbing my customers, says bolt driver





By Efe Onodjae & Bola Rasheed

A 29-year-old bolt driver named Jeremiah Adeniran has been apprehended by the Lagos State Police Command for robbing his customers after accepting ride requests. Adeniran, who graduated from Houdegbe North American University Cotonou in 2014 with a degree in Accounting, was caught after a thorough investigation by the police.

During a press briefing by Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa, where 39 suspects were paraded, the suspect confessed to committing the crimes. Adeniran admitted to robbing four passengers on separate occasions, revealing that he had been engaging in this criminal activity for about a month.

According to him, he recently joined the illicit act because he couldn’t handle the pressure of the fuel subsidy removal, which affected his initial income as a bolt driver. He said, “I am Adeniran Jeremiah, and 29-years old. I am Ridar driver, 28 of last month someone ordered my ride along Governor’s road of which after…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper