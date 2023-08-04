Ministerial nomination shows Tinubu understands Nigeria – Orji Kalu





By Miftaudeen Raji

Former Governor Orji Uzor Kalu of Abia state, has commended President Bola Tinubu on the ministerial nomination, saying the President has a demonstrated understanding of the Nigeria’s socio-political landscape.

Kalu stated this in a social media video post via his official Facebook page on Friday.

According to him, with the ministerial list, President Tinubu is setting an agenda, showing that he is ready to run again come 2027.

The former governor said President Tinubu has shown a deep understanding of the intricacies and challenges of the nation’s polity.

He said, “For me, the president has demonstrated capacity of understanding the diversity and geographical spread of Nigeria.

“I know many people will be complaining that some zones get more, and some did not get more, yes, it is in order, the constitution provides that every state must have one but I appeal that he should give south east one more to be able to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper