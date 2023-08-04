Ministerial nominees and Akpabio’s ‘bow and go’





LET us commend the 10th National Assembly led by President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, for opting to shelve the usual annual recess of the Federal Legislature which takes place soon after the full installation of every session.

This time of the year is normally very busy for the National Assembly, as it is the period when the appropriation bill for the next budget year is prepared. The additional challenge of needing to screen the ministerial nominees calls for the sacrifice of shelving this wasteful recess.

Some Nigerians have criticised the profile of Tinubu’s nominees as a prospective cabinet crowded with politicians. This list is already being called a “compensation” cabinet because many of the nominees played various roles in the emergence of Tinubu as president.

Godswill Akpabio who enjoys full Tinubu support for the Senate presidency, ministerial nominees such as Ms Uju Ohanenye, Dr Beta Edu,…





