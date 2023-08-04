Niger Republic: Atiku cautions on military engagement





Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has cautioned the leadership of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) against the engagement of military to military to restore democratic order in Niger Republic.

Abubakar, the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in a statement signed by himself in Abuja on Thursday, said that the crisis in Niger required sustained diplomatic engagements.

He said the military intervention in the Republic of Niger had created tension across the West Africa sub-region, a development that has caused international attention to that neighbouring country to Nigeria.

Abubakar said that the putsch was even more worrisome because the number of states that had witnessed military interventions in the last three years in the sub-region was increasing.

“Of course, the world expects Nigeria to take up leadership in ensuring that the crisis of political leadership in the Republic of Niger is not just curtailed but…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper