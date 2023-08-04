Niger’s military junta cuts ties with Nigeria, France, US





Niger’s junta has ended all connection including military agreements with France, its former colonial ruler, as international pressure mounts on it to restore democratic order in the country.

The military rulers also called back home its ambassadors and warned citizens to be wary of foreign armies and spies.

This was disclosed on the West African country’s television as the delegation dispatched by Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu could not meet the coup leader, Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani on Thursday.

Recall that Tinubu as the Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government sent a delegation led by former military Head of State, Gen Abdulsalam Abubakar to Niger yesterday.

But, in the announcement, Niger’s junta also cut ties with the United States and Nigeria, as the deadline given by the West African regional bloc will expire in two days.

The international community is asking Tchiani-led military to release and reinstate ousted President…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper