Pete Edochie laments increasing failed marriages in Nollywood





Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, has expressed shock as most actresses in Nigeria have left their husbands.

Edochie spoke about the spate of failed marriages in Nollywood in a recent chat on the ‘WithChude’ podcast.

He also made reference to Chioma Akpotha, Ireti Doyle and Tonto Dikeh’s failed marriages.

The 76-year-old actor said most women make the mistake of thinking the grass is greener on the other side.

According to the ace actor, women should take their wedding vows seriously and remain in their marriages “for better or worse”.

Edochie also argued that “men and women are not equals in the home. In our culture, a man does not kneel to offer a ring to a woman”.

“If you come to our industry today, most of our girls who got married two or three years ago have all left their husbands,” he said.

“I was even shocked to hear that Chioma Chukwuka, Ireti Doyle, Tonto had also left.

“You know you take a vow when you are getting…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper