Plateau: PDP group commends Mutfwang on appointments





….Chides those blackmailing him on religious ground

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

A Plateau State People’s Democratic Party, PDP group, PDP Muslim Vanguard has commended the State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, for appointing competent individuals to assist him in driving the process of governance in the State as well as being an advocate of inclusiveness, carrying citizens along irrespective of tribal and religious differences.

The group maintained that as Muslims who have been a part of Governor Mutfwang’s political journey for over a decade, they have attested that he is a man of peaceful disposition and always tolerant of other people’s views, opinions, and beliefs and chided people who hid under the guise of religion to embark on “a campaign of calumny, mischief, deceit, blackmail, and falsehood to discredit the Governor.”

In a statement issued in Jos and signed by Isa Musa Kwarshak, Chairman and Imamudeen Wase, Secretary, the group stressed, “The fifth columnists and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper