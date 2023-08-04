Plateau: We saved over N500m from staff verification – Mutfwang





…Swears-in 19 Commissioners, inaugurates others

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang on Friday revealed the State saved over N500m following the staff audit which was conducted to ascertain the authentic number of staff on the payroll of the State.

He disclosed this during the swearing-in of the 19 Commissioners and the inauguration of the members of the Teachers Service Commission where he tasked them to give their best in the various offices as they offer services to the people of the State.

Mutfwang who addressed the appointees at the event held in Jos reminded them that the opportunity given to them to serve is not the time to pursue selfish goals and desires but to add value to governance in the State.

He also assured women and youths of giving them the opportunity to serve where necessary, appealed for patience among his supporters as governance progresses, stated that he is working to provide palliative to cushion the effects of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper