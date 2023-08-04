Reading and the mis-education of our elites 





By BOBSON GBINIJE

A man ought to read just as inclination leads him. For what he reads as a task will do him little good. A young man should read five hours in a day. And so may acquire a great deal of knowledge –Samuel Johnson (1709-1784– Boswell’s Life).

THERE is a profoundly fundamental flaw and cyclopean fallacy in the educational system and society that tends to make “Certificate” the basic fons –et-origo and initium –et-finis of its normative and placement systems. “Certificate acquisition” becomes apotheosized, deified, idolised and mumble-jumbled, made a fetish of and pursued with heretical zealotry.

The additional desiccating and feral consequences of “certificate acquisition” on the so-called educated, education and society at large are too ghoulishly teratoid and wanton to behold. In picturesque terms, the certificated man is like a lizard masquerading as a crocodile, a large cake without ice-ing, a rattle-snake that cannot kineticise its…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper