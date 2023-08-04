Reflecting on King Izonebi’s ‘humiliation’





By EKANPOU ENEWARIDIDEKE

THE cycle in the life of man is cosmically decreed. In the cosmically decreed cycle of life composed of consciousness driven by social existence (as Karl Marx would say) there are behaviourally earned demarcated phases of praiseworthiness, blameworthiness, elevation and humiliation. It appears the behaviourally earned phase of blameworthiness and humiliation has just come full circle for King Alfred Izonebi like the arrival of a full moon in the sky.

King Alfred Izonebi is that notable king in the Niger Delta distinguished by decorum, civility, approachability, sociability and quotable political, social, cultural and philosophical statements – a king always focused on his goals without any streak of envy and covetousness in thoughts and in actions. In the hyper-critical thoughts of some people King Izonebi is the king who ostentatiously parades ‘irredentist’ and ‘annexational’ proclivities beyond his known kingdom of rulership.

Within the limits…





