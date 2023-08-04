Tinubu’s taking right steps at solving Nigeria’s problems – World Bank





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The World Bank, on Friday, commended President Bola Tinubu’s initial steps in office, saying he is determined to do the right things and taking the right steps.

President of the World Bank, Ajay Banga, who stated this after meeting the Nigerian President, also gave a commitment that the world number bank would be with Nigeria through the process.

Banga said President Tinubu is doing everything that Nigeria needs to survive and correct its current situation, adding that without this, Nigeria would constantly be in unsustainable deficits.

According to him, “Basically, we had a very constructive discussion, not just with the President, but also a number of his advisers and we talked about what was in his mind as priorities.

“I commended him for a lot of the things he’s doing early in his term, not easy; macro, fiscal reforms, and stability are very important. He’s very determined to do the right thing.

“I think you will find the World…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper