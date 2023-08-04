Transfer: Gvardiol close to finalising Man City move





Pep Guardiola has confirmed RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol is set to sign for Manchester City imminently after undergoing a medical with the treble winners on Friday.

Guardiola’s side are understood to have agreed a fee of 90 million euros ($99 million) for the Croatia international.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Sunday’s Community Shield against Arsenal at Wembley, Guardiola said: “Regarding Gvardiol — what a beautiful surname he has — he’s doing a medical test.

“Everybody knows he’s here, and hopefully we can finish the deal in the next hours, the next days.”

City will have six senior central defenders once the 21-year-old arrives from Leipzig, but Guardiola said that was not a problem given the gruelling nature of the season.

“The season is so long, there is many, many games. It is absolutely not too many,” he said.

Guardiola was also asked about the futures of Kyle Walker and Bernardo Silva and made it clear he wants both to stay, especially after the…





