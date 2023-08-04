Trump pleads not guilty to ‘election lies’ charges





FORMER US president, Donald Trump, yesterday, pleaded not guilty that he knowingly and repeatedly lied, while attempting to overturn his defeat in the 2020 presidential election.

He is accused of four counts: Conspiracy to defraud the US; Conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; Obstruction of an official proceeding; Conspiracy against the rights of citizens, and the first count refers to alleged attempts to obstruct the collection, counting and certification of votes.

The second and third deal with alleged attempts to obstruct the certification of electoral college votes in the US Congress on 6 January 2021, which culminated in the Capitol riot.

The fourth charge is about alleged attempts to interfere with citizens’ right to vote and to have their votes counted.

The prosecutors say they are not seeking for Trump to be detained ahead of his trial.

But the former president is told he must not communicate about the facts of the case and must report to the DC court…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper