Vwaere Diaso: Lagos must prosecute contractors – Medical Guild





By Chioma Obinna & Dickson Omobola

Medical doctors under the auspices of the Medical Guild, on Friday, demanded that the Lagos State government must prosecute contractors involved in the installation and maintenance of the lift that resulted in the death of Dr Vwaere Diaso.

The doctors under the employ of the Lagos State government said findings made over the past 48 hours revealed that since the rehabilitation of the house officers’ quarters between 2015 and 16 at the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island the lift had been defective.

They also directed their members living in the said quarters with the faulty lift to vacate immediately and urged the state government to provide alternative accommodation

Addressing newsmen in Lagos Friday evening, the Chairman of, the Medical Guild, Dr Sah’eid Ahmad, said following numerous complaints, the lift, which was reinstalled in 2021, was inoperable on the day of commissioning.

Ahmad said: “Following our several complaints, in 2021,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper