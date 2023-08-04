Zambia women’s World Cup coach accused of sexual misconduct





Zambia’s football association on Friday expressed “surprise” at claims its women’s coach abused a squad member at the current World Cup, after FIFA launched an investigation into what it called an “allegation of misconduct”.

According to a report in the Guardian newspaper, Zambian coach Bruce Mwape is accused of rubbing a player’s breasts after a training session.

“We can confirm that a complaint has been received in relation to the Zambian women’s national team and this is currently being investigated,” a FIFA spokesperson said, without specifying the nature of the complaint.

“FIFA takes any allegation of misconduct extremely seriously and has a clear process in place for anyone in football who wants to report an incident.”

Zambia were eliminated at the group stage of the tournament in Australia and New Zealand and are now back home.

Zambia’s women’s football set up has been plagued by allegations of improper conduct.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper