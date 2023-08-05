CBN forensic audit, civil service payroll overhaul imminent – Tinubu





President Bola Tinubu says a comprehensive forensic audit of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is underway, while a thorough overhaul of the civil service payroll is imminent.

The president disclosed this during an audience with the President of the World Bank, Mr Ajay Banga, on Friday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

”A comprehensive forensic audit is on-going at the Central Bank. We are going to do very serious structural review of the civil service payroll. I can’t believe in the numbers I’m seeing and I’ve had that experience before at the state level.

”The reforms are in tandem with Nigeria’s Ease of Doing Business programme. We’ll block all financial loopholes. The reforms will be targeted at the way we work, change of attitude and equally on educating our people. It’s costly but we will do it,” he said.

Highlighting Nigeria’s resilience and intellectual prowess, the president implored the Bretton Woods institution to view the country as a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper