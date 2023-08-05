Female teacher 600 years in prison after sexually assaulting 14-yr-old boy





A 74-year-old former teacher faces 600 hundred years in prison after she repeatedly sexually abused a teenage boy at a private school in Wisconsin.

Anne N. Nelson-Koch was convicted on 25 counts linked to the attacks which took place in the 2016-2017 school year.

Dailymail reports that She would take the boy down the unnamed school’s basement to abuse him. Nelson-Koch was 67 at the time and the boy was 14.

The former teacher was convicted at Monroe County Court after a jury deliberated for five hours.

Prosecutors asked that Nelson-Koch be immediately remanded in custody ahead of sentencing on October 27. Judge Richard Radcliffe instead granted bail with a GPS monitor ahead of the hearing.

Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger said she faces a sentence of up to six centuries behind bars.

Assistant District Attorney Sarah Skiles, the prosecutor in the case, added: ‘The victim of these crimes is an incredibly brave young man.

‘He spoke the truth, and the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper