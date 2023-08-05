Ganduje, Basiru key to Tinubu’s reform agenda, says Omo-Agege





Former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has said the newly elected national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and Senator Ajibola Basiru who also emerged national secretary are to key to the success of the bold reform agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the buy-in of the National Assembly.

The former Deputy Senate President, in a statement by his media adviser, Sunny Areh, said Ganduje and Basiru have the task of ensuring that federal lawmakers and indeed all party faithful endorse and support President Tinubu in his bid to chart a fresh course for the economy.

Congratulating the two new national officers, Omo-Agege said, “ust as Nigerians rightly put their faith in President Tinubu to right the ship of state, the emergence of Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and Senator Ajibola Basiru as national chairman and secretary respectively of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is the final piece in the jigsaw puzzle on a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper