I don’t have any problem with SGF, Akume — Gov Alia 





Gov. Hyacinth Alia on Saturday said the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, was his leader and he does not have any problem with him.

Alia disclosed this during his maiden media interaction with journalists at the Government House in Makurdi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there were speculations that there was a crisis between the two because of the Governor’s choice of Chief of Staff and SSG.

He said there was no single problem or crisis between him and the SGF, adding that Akume is his leader and leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the North Central.

“I don’t have any crisis with the SGF. He is my leader and the leader of the APC in the State and the Zone. People are creating their perceived crisis where there is no crisis.

“As a State, we made plans to welcome him home but the entire North Central Zone, including the FCT, said they want to be part of it so the plans are on the way,” he…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper