Kanu abolishes sit-at-home in South-East, introduces EED





By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Nnewi

The detained leader of the pro-Biafra group, the Indigenous People of Biafra IPoB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has abolished all forms of sit-at-home in the South-East and declared that every Monday in the region be observed as Economic Empowerment Day, EED.

This was disclosed in a statement by IPoB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, on Saturday.

Explaining, IPoB’ statement read, ”Economic Empowerment Day, EED, connotes a day set aside for mass mobilisation of Biafrans to devote their resources and means towards reversing the sharp and unprecedented decline in the economic, educational, and social needs of our people occasioned by the prolonged sit-at-home.

“During the EED exercise, the people of Biafran were encouraged to embark on massive deployment of their resources for the empowerment of the educationally disadvantaged and poverty- ridden population of our people.

“Sit-at-home exercise was initially adopted by IPoB as part of its…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper