Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa polls: We learnt lessons with 2023 general elections – INEC





By Olayinka Ajayi, Lagos

The National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has said lessons have been learned from the 2023 general elections and that there would be improvement in the forthcoming circle of elections in Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa states.

He added that the Commission was satisfied with the feedback it got during the 2023 post-election review organised by the Commission.

Speaking during the conclusion of the three days review on the 2023 elections in Lagos, the INEC boss assured that most of the issues raised and recommendations made to improve the nation’s elections would be tested in the forthcoming polls in Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa states.

Yakubu said: “We promised Nigerians that we were going to hold the election review meeting and conclude it within one month.

“We started on the the 4th of July and today (yesterday) is the 4th of August, the response was been overwhelming. Remember we started with…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper