Nigeria Air commences operations with 8 aircraft in October





By Prince Okafor

Amidst ongoing controversies trailing the launch of the new national carrier, Nigeria Air, fresh indications have emerged that the airline will commence flight operations in October this year.

This development was disclosed by Ethiopian Airlines Chief Executive Officer, Mesfin Tasew, in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

The new carrier was first unveiled in 2018 during Farnborough International Airshow, London.

However, in May 2023, Nigeria’s former Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, launched Nigeria Air 48 hours before the end of his administration with an aircraft .

This development created a significant uproar nationwide.

However, Tasew during the interview said: “The airline will begin operation with two wide-bodied planes and six narrow-bodied aircraft.

“We are eager to see the airline start flying and connecting the local market to the international market.

“Ethiopian Airlines will manage the operation. It is a proven model and the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper