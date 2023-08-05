Notorious thug declared wanted, surrenders, poses with police in Kano





By Bashir Bello, KANO

Notorious thug, Nasiru Abdullahi, popularly known as Chile Maidoki declared wanted by the Kano Police Command has surrendered himself.

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Abdullahi Haruna who confirmed the development on Saturday, said two others declared wanted alongside Maidoki were still on the run.

SP Haruna said with Maidoki’s surrender brings the number of notorious thugs who laid down their arms (repented) to 100 in the state.

The police imagemaker, however, said the N200,000 bounty placed on the two other wanted thugs on the run is still open to any person with clues or information that could lead to their arrests.

According to him, “One of the three notorious wanted criminals named Nasiru Abdullahi, popularly known as Chile Maidoki of Layin Falwaya Kurna Makabarta Quarters Kano has surrendered himself to the Office of the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel, upon hearing the declaration of N100,000:00 bounty…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper