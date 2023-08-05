Police shoot man dead in Port Harcourt





By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

A policeman shot dead a man, Olafuro Peterside, Saturday morning in Elekahia, Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Rivers State.

It was gathered that the victim, a father of three, was in an outing with his family at a popular bar when the policeman, in the company of a colleague, shot him.

A spokesperson for the Police Command in Rivers, Grace Iringe-Koko, said the shooter and colleague serve in 43-Squadron, Gombe state, but were on special duty in Rivers.

Iringe-Koko said available information indicated that the policemen had shot in the air when residents raised the alarm that robbers were operating in the neighbourhood.

She said both policemen have been arrested and transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for investigation.

The Rivers Police Spokesman said, “Yes, the command is aware of the incident. From the information at my disposal, the man was with his family.

