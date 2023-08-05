Simone Biles will open on uneven bars in return to competition





Four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles will open on the uneven bars when she returns to competition on Saturday night at the US Classic, her first gymnastics meet since the Tokyo Olympics.

The 26-year-old American has been on a two-year hiatus since struggling in Japan with the “twisties” — a disorienting feeling while in mid-air that leaves gymnasts at greater injury risk when landing.

Biles, a 19-time world champion, was affected early in the Tokyo team competition, pulled out of the all-around plus the vault, uneven bars and floor exercise disciplines before taking bronze on the balance beam.

In what could be her first step on the road to next year’s Paris Olympics, Biles will compete in the second session of Saturday’s women’s competition.

Biles will be the second gymnast on the bars in rotation one, then compete first on the beam in rotation two, sixth and last on floor exercise in rotation three and fifth on the vault in the final rotation.

After the opening…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper