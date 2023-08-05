Troops destroy bandits camps, rescue kidnapped farmers in Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi





**Recover weapons, and military uniforms.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Troops of the Joint Task Force Northwest Operation Hadarin Daji covering Sokoto, Katsina, Kebbi, and Zamfara states have destroyed several bandits camps in fire-fights and rescued kidnapped farmers.

A statement said this was achieved following ongoing clearance operations as more armed bandits were neutralized, kidnapped victims rescued, weapons/logistics items recovered and bandits’ hideouts were and destroyed in the Northwest.

The statement said, “Consequently, on 3rd August 2023, armed bandits attempted to infiltrate and attack Isa LGA of Sokoto state.

“The vigilant Troops deployed at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Isa responded swiftly and repelled the attack with superior firepower which forced the Bandits to flee with gunshot wounds as traces of blood stains were seen in their routes during the pursuit.

“Similarly, troops of Team 8 of Sector 3 Operation Hadarin Daji deployed at Sabon Birni…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper