Unqualified contractor installed elevator that killed Lagos doctor- Medical Guild





The Medical Guild has revealed that the process of installation of the malfunctioned elevator that led to the demise of Dr Diaso Vwaere was done by a contractor who did not have an elevator system installation certification.

Medical Guild is the umbrella body of all medical doctors in the employment of the Lagos State Government.

The Chairman of Guild, Dr Sa’eid Ahmad, made the disclosure during a news conference to give update on findings of investigative panels on the cause of death of Vwaere.

Ahmad said that the contractor, Orivac Engineering, had a general engineering qualification with purported years of experience that did not include elevator installation or maintenance.

He disclosed that the elevator failed to work during its commissioning in June 2021, adding that the contractor attributed it to inadequate power supply from the generator hired for the commissioning.

According to him, there are no verifiable maintenance services provided during the first…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper