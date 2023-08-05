Why Tinubu must probe, punish subsidy thieves—Ezeokenwa, APGA natl. chairman





•Obidient movement changed political narrative, should be studied

•How ministers can help president boost governance

By Clifford Ndujihe

National Chairman of the All ProgressivesGrand Alliance, APGA, APGA, Mr. Sylvester

Ezeokenwa, a lawyer, in this interview, spoke on the state of the nation, President Bola Tinubu’s palliatives to cushion the effects of economic hardship, why the fuel regime in the last 20 years must be probed and those found wanting to be punished, and his plans to reposition and expand APGA as a progressive party.

His take on the removal of fuel subsidy

and the attendant hardshipWhen we talk about subsidy, it simply means subsidising. Essentially, it is what the government offers to people as a means of alleviating hardship that may be occasioned by something. Subsidy can come in any form. Take for instance, school fees, it can be subsidized.

The cost of any product can as well be subsidised, so it must not be fuel. Fuel evokes more emotion…





