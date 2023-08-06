Anambra wins gold, silver, at national schools taekwondo competition





By Vincent Ujumadu

TWO students of Nnamdi Azikiwe University HIgh School, Awka, have won gold and silver medals in the just concluded Inspector General of Police Taekwondo Championship held in Yenegoa, Bayelsa State.

UNIZIK High School represented the state in the competition.

The winners, Moneme Benedict Ozioma and Moneme Hillary, who incidentally are brothers, won the gold medal in the junior category and silver medal respectively.

Similarly, Odinaka Oranye and Chibuike Oranye won the gold medal for junior team event.

The Principal of UNIZIK High School, Mrs. Isreal Atinuke, who described the feat as dream come true, attributed the victory to the unwavering enthusiasm of the school’s Health and Physical Education teacher, Mrs Ogbujiagba Juliet who encouraged the students in sports and involved the school management in every sporting event to ensure there is no hitch of any kind.

According to her, engaging young people in sporting activities was one sure way of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper