BBNaija All Stars: Ilebaye may be issued strike, evicted over brawl with Cee C, Doyin





Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Ilebaye, aka ‘The GenZ baddie’ may likely get a strike from Big Brother or be shown the way out of the ongoing reality TV show over her brawl with her counterparts, Cee-C and Doyin.

Life after the Saturday night party at the biggie’s house was filled with arguments, verbal brawls, and emotional scenes which may earn some of the housemates sanctions (strikes).

In a video of one of the tension-packed moments, Ilebaye pulled Cee-C’s hair during a heated verbal exchange between the duo.

Angry and yelling at the top of her voice over Ilebaye’s attack, Cee-C on the other side said, “Big Brother will be partial if he doesn’t issues you (Ilebaye) a strike”

In a related development, Ilebaye when summoned by Biggie over her actions was accosted by Doyin who wanted speak to caution her –…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper