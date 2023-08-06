Coup: Tinubu meets with Northern Govs sharing boundary with Niger





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday evening met with the Northern Governors, whose states are sharing boundary with Niger Republic at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Although the agenda of the meeting was not made public, a presidency source said it was part of consultations by the President on the situation in Niger.

The governors in attendance were Ahmed Aliyu (Sokoto), Umar Namadi (Jigawa), Mai Malam Buni (Yobe), Idris Nasir (Kebbi) and Dr Dikko Radda (Katsina).

It was gathered that the Northern Elites have kicked against any military might against the military juncta following what would be the consequence of such action on Nigeria.

The meeting according to a presidency source was convened to get input from the northern Governors as the seven day ultimatum for the military to reinstate the overthrown President has expired.

Recall that the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government had about a week ago given ultimatum to the military…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper