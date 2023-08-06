Don’t panic over troops movement, gunshots, Army calms Sokoto residents





By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

Army authorities in Sokoto State have asked residents not to panic at the sounds of gunshots or troops movement, as the 8 Division Nigerian Army, Sokoto, will commence inter-Brigade Range Classification Competition.

They said the exercise was for Warrant officers and senior non-commission officers (SNCOs) at Tankwale village shooting range Sokoto, Tuesday, August 8.

The exercise will involve the movement of troops and firing of live ammunition at the range situated along Illela Road, Sokoto State.

According to a statement by Lieutenant Colonel Ikechukwu Eze, and made available to newsmen in Sokoto, the essence of the range classification exercise is to improve combat proficiency, firing skills and marksmanship of troops within the cadre of non-commission officers.

The statement urged residents and people of Tankwale village to stay away from the general area of the shooting range within the period of the exercise.

Also in the statement,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper