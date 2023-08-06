MANGU ATTACKS: Life is difficult for us— 800, 000 residents land in 11 IDP camps





By Marie-Therese Nanlong

From the gate of the Pilot Primary School, Bungha, Mangu local government area of Plateau State, which houses hundreds of displaced persons fleeing attacked communities in the LGA, the voices of the people are heard like that of the crowd at a weekly village market.

Stepping into the premises, people of all ages, from the very young to the elderly, are seen milling around the camp.

While some are seated listlessly in groups bemoaning their lot, some young boys were seen playing football in the school playground. They are a collection of different communities sacked by armed people in the last two months.

A peep into the classrooms, now turned to bedrooms, one can feel the dampness of the overcrowded rooms with some unpleasant smell.

Although the survivors have bitter stories to tell about how they cheated death and escaped to the camp, they are also grateful that they are alive and seek help to return to their…





