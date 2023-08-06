Messier than a pigsty…but police recruits live there





Steady decay of structures makes Police Training School, Nowan, Rivers State dirtier than a pigsty and exposes the shame of a nation.



By Egufe Yafugborhi

Any time soon, the Nigerian Police Training School (PTS), Nonwa, Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State will welcome fresh recruits to undergo General Duties (GD) Officer grooming for periodic recruitment as constables into the police.

When that time comes, the recruits will, after proceeding to the school for usual six, seven months of training, endure inhuman conditions, risk health and environmental dangers through their stay in the facility steadily collapsing due to overwhelming neglect.

This undeniable shame of a nation may have been lingering for who knows how long.

By close of the year 2022, the latest (2021) set of constables (238 males and 72 females) who passed out of the facility serving in Zone 16, compromising Rivers and Bayelsa states, experienced the piteous conditions, same for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper