Ministerial Screening: Sen Onyesoh commends Audu’s credentials, dedication to nat’l service





By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

The Senator representing Rivers East Senatorial District of Rivers State, Senator Allwell Onyesoh, has lauded Kogi State ministerial nominee, Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu’s credentials and commitment to national service.

The Rivers Senator, while supporting Audu’s nomination, also endorsed him as an embodiment of Nigerian youths, adding that his worth is not based on family connections or political affiliations.

Onyesoh described Audu as a marvel to behold and a highly honest, experienced Nigerian youth.

“He has contributed the highest tax amount among the nominees and is a strong, highly experienced young individual”, be said.

Vanguard reports that the commendation came after Senator Onyesoh questioned Senator Bello Muhammed’s a Ministerial nominees from Sokoto State about his academic achievements during the screening process, drawing attention to his school leaving certificate with only two credits and how he managed to gain admission…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper