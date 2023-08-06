Niger military on brink of deadline to reverse coup





Pressure on the leaders of a coup in Niger mounted Sunday with the approach of the west African bloc’s deadline for the military to relinquish control or face possible armed intervention.

The ECOWAS bloc, chaired by regional military powerhouse and Niger’s neighbour Nigeria, had given the troops that toppled President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26 a week to return him to power.

ECOWAS military chiefs of staff have agreed on a plan for a possible intervention to respond to the crisis, the latest of several coups to hit Africa’s Sahel region since 2020.

“We want diplomacy to work, and we want this message clearly transmitted to them (the military) that we are giving them every opportunity to reverse what they have done,” ECOWAS commissioner Abdel-Fatau Musah said on Friday.

But he warned that “all the elements that will go into any eventual intervention have been worked out”, including how and when force would be deployed.

Niger’s military leaders have said they will meet…





