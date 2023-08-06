NLC petitions Gov Otti over move to takeover Abia NURTW





By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Industrial crisis is looming in Abia State following the state government’s moves to take over the leadership of the state council of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW.

It was gathered by the Secretary to State Government, SSG, in a letter dated 20th June 2023, referenced SSG/ABS/S.139/VOL.XLII/19 signed by Professor Kenneth Kalu, the SSG, to the President of the NURTW, requested to be allowed to appoint leaders of NURTW in the state.

Specifically, the SSG requested to be allowed to appoint Mr. Chukwuma Anazodo – Chairman, Mr. Chika Arthur – Deputy Chairman, Mr. Tochi Ephraim- Treasurer, Mr. Azubuike Victor- Financial Secretary, Anyanwu Ogaraku – Organising Secretary.

He also requested that Ogbuagu Ukadike be appointed member of the executive, Mr. EzeOkwulehie- Trustee, Mr. Alozia Onuoha- Member, Nwankudu Onyedikachi – member and Chimauche Okorie – member.

Reacting, NLC in a petition by its President, Joe Ajaero, Governor…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper