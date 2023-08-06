Oborevwori’s new deals on health, electric vehicles for Deltans





The World Health Organisation (WHO) defines Universal Health Coverage (UHC) as a condition in which people have access to healthcare without facing financial hardship.

This suggests that all nationals have free access to the entire range of high-quality healthcare services they require whenever and wherever they need them.

The risk that people will be forced into poverty due to unexpected illness that requires them to use up their life savings, sell assets, or borrow reduces when people are protected from the financial repercussions of paying for health services out of their own pockets.

Achieving UHC is one of the targets that nations of the world set when they adopted the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in 2015.

At the United Nations General Assembly High Level Meeting on UHC in 2019, countries reaffirmed that health is a precondition for and an outcome and indicator of the social, economic and environmental dimensions of sustainable…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper